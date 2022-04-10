Terror Funding Case | In first operation outside J&K, SIA conducts raids in Delhi, Faridabad

Those raided included some lawyers who allegedly received funds from a Pakistan-based conduit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The case was registered by the SIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Srinagar recently.

According to the officials, it was learnt that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was raising funds and sending to India in a manner that had visible elements of a criminal conspiracy to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks, their programmes and activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country.