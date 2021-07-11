Terror funding case |NIA arrests several persons in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Sunday carried out raids at many places in Kashmir and arrested several persons, including the chairman of an Islamic seminary in connection with a terror funding case.

The NIA team along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF raided several places in Anantnag and Srinagar districts in connection with the case registered 10 days ago relating to the radicalisation in the Indian subcontinent.

Sources said the team raided an Islamic seminary named 'Sirajul Uloom' at Dalal Mohalla in old city Nawabazar area in Srinagar and seized some office records and a laptop besides arresting the chairman of the seminary, Adnaan Ahmad Nadvi. The institution is affiliated to an Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh. The raid at Srinagar was followed by similar raids at villages Pushroo, Sunsooma and Achabal in Anantnag district.