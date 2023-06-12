Terror Funding Case | NIA attaches properties of Zahoor Watali

“Investigations in the case have revealed that the secessionists, arraigned as accused in the case, including the APHC, had entered into a criminal conspiracy and adopted a strategy of instigating the general public to create a surcharged atmosphere in Kashmir and to resort to violence also. Watali had been sending the funds raised by him from various sources to the Hurriyat leaders to promote the secession of J&K from the Union of India,” the statement said.

It said that the NIA investigations had revealed that Watali was a hawala conduit, who was receiving money from Hafiz Saeed, a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ of the United States and a ‘listed global terrorist’ of the United Nations.

“Saeed had masterminded the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He had received foreign remittances into bank accounts running into crores of rupees between 2011 and 2013 from various sources. Besides, he had received foreign remittances in his proprietorship firm ‘M/s Trisson International’, Srinagar and unexplained remittances were also found in his NRE Bank accounts,” the NIA statement said.

It said that Watali had shown the sale of a plot of land measuring 20 kanal, purportedly owned by Watali’s company, ‘M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd’ to one Naval Kishore Kapoor, a co-accused in the case.

“However, the investigations found that neither Watali nor his company was the owner of this plot of land in the revenue records. Watali is presently facing trial before the Special NIA Court in New Delhi,” the NIA statement said.