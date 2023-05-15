Terror Funding Case | NIA conducts raids across 13 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted raids across 13 locations in Kashmir.
A spokesman of NIA in a statement issued here said that clamping down harder on terrorist outfits and their offshoots and affiliates operating in Kashmir to disrupt peace and communal harmony in J&K by spreading terror, violence and subversion, the agency conducted a series of raids in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian districts and seized incriminating material and documents.
He said that the NIA launched extensive searches at 13 locations of sympathisers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror organisations including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.
The NIA spokesman said that the raids were part of the ongoing investigations of NIA in the terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of various newly-launched outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).
He said that besides terrorist and violent activities, these cadres and workers had been found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics, and arms and ammunition.
The spokesman said that the NIA investigations had further revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were involved in delivery of arms and ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to these cadres and workers in Kashmir via drones.
He said that the social media platforms were also being widely used by the operatives across the border to connect with OGWs and cadres in Kashmir.
The spokesman said that the NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo motu on June 21, 2022.
He said that the matter related to conspiracy and plans, hatched physically as well in cyberspace, by these proscribed terrorist organisations.
The NIA spokesman said that conspirators aimed to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms as part of a larger conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising and deploying OGWs.
He said that in connection with the investigation of this case, since the beginning of May, NIA had conducted more than 70 searches across J&K.