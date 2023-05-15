Terror Funding Case | NIA conducts raids across 13 locations in Kashmir

He said that the social media platforms were also being widely used by the operatives across the border to connect with OGWs and cadres in Kashmir.

The spokesman said that the NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo motu on June 21, 2022.

He said that the matter related to conspiracy and plans, hatched physically as well in cyberspace, by these proscribed terrorist organisations.

The NIA spokesman said that conspirators aimed to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms as part of a larger conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising and deploying OGWs.

He said that in connection with the investigation of this case, since the beginning of May, NIA had conducted more than 70 searches across J&K.