Terror funding case | NIA conducts searches at 16 locations

Srinagar: As part of its continuing crackdown on terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

According to the NIA statement, JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in J&K, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on February 28, 2019.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case (RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI) in Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, on May 12, 2022, against four accused.

It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on February 5, 2021, the NIA said.