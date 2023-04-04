TERROR FUNDING CASE | SIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday conducted raids at five locations in three districts of Kashmir including the residences of two Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar.

A spokesman said that the raids were conducted in a case related to terror funding. He said that the raids were conducted in Rajbagh and Alochi Bagh localities of Srinagar.

“The residences of Hurriyat leaders, Bilal Sidique and Bashir Moluvi were raided early this morning,” the spokesman said.

He said that SIA searches were carried in connection with the investigation of a case under FIR No 22/2022 under Sections 13, 17, 38, and 40 of the UA (P) Act, Police Station CIK and SIA Kashmir.