TERROR FUNDING CASE | SIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday conducted raids at five locations in three districts of Kashmir including the residences of two Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar.
A spokesman said that the raids were conducted in a case related to terror funding. He said that the raids were conducted in Rajbagh and Alochi Bagh localities of Srinagar.
“The residences of Hurriyat leaders, Bilal Sidique and Bashir Moluvi were raided early this morning,” the spokesman said.
He said that SIA searches were carried in connection with the investigation of a case under FIR No 22/2022 under Sections 13, 17, 38, and 40 of the UA (P) Act, Police Station CIK and SIA Kashmir.
The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Srinagar. “As per details, a case is currently under investigation with SIA Kashmir to unearth the logistic and funding support channels of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and its ISI network,” the statement read.
“Since the conspiracy is deep rooted and has multiple ramifications, hence it covers a wide range of subjects and locations to be scanned and analysed. The current searches have been an essential aspect of the investigation to collect relevant and vital evidence for the logical conclusion of the case,” it said.
The statement read that the sleuths of SIA Kashmir while obeying the search orders issued by the TADA Court Srinagar conducted search at five potential locations in the three districts of Kashmir under the legal provisions of the criminal procedure code. “No arrests were made from any searched locations while investigation of the case is going on,” the statement read.