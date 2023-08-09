Terror funding case | Yasin Malik appears before Delhi HC

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing a life sentence in a terror funding case, appeared before the court through video conference (VC) on Wednesday.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anish Dayal, which was scheduled to take up National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s plea seeking death penalty for Malik challenging the trial court's order, did not assemble on Wednesday. and the case is likely to be heard on December 5.

On May 29, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta had said that Malik avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty "very tactfully".

"Wider issues troubling us that any terrorist may come, commit terror activities and the court may say because he has pleaded guilty, we are giving life sentence. Everyone would come here and avoid trial by pleading guilty because they would know if they enter trial, hanging is the only result," he had argued.

The high court had on May 29 also issued production warrants for Wednesday to Malik on NIA's plea, however, on August 4, the court modified its order and allowed Tihar jail superintendent’s urgent application seeking to produce him through video conference (VC), citing security issues.

Citing an order issued by the President last year, Delhi government’s Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao, appearing for the jail authorities, had said that Malik is a threat to the society and thus, he shall not be moved out of jail or taken out from Delhi till one year or completion of his trial.