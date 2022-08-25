Terror funding for facilitating anti-India, pro-Pak entities | Deported from UAE, terror financer from Baramulla arrested at IGI Airport, Delhi

Jammu: The sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Counter Intelligence Unit of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of J&K Police Thursday arrested a terror financer from Baramulla at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi after he had been deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Identified as Farooq Ahmad Naikoo alias Farooq Tendulkar alias Umar, son of Ghulam Hassan Naikoo of Mohalla Khawaja Sahab Baramulla and Delhi, he was arrested for his alleged role in a terror funding case.