Terror funding for facilitating anti-India, pro-Pak entities | Deported from UAE, terror financer from Baramulla arrested at IGI Airport, Delhi

Jammu: The sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Counter Intelligence Unit of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of J&K Police Thursday arrested a terror financer from Baramulla at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi after he had been deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Identified as Farooq Ahmad Naikoo alias Farooq Tendulkar alias Umar, son of Ghulam Hassan Naikoo of Mohalla Khawaja Sahab Baramulla and Delhi, he was arrested for his alleged role in a terror funding case.
“Farooq was involved in the Case FIR No 73 of 2022 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu,” a senior SIA official said. The case is now being investigated by SIA, Jammu.
The official said that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh has already been arrested who had obtained terror funds brought by Muhammad Sharief Shah of Kashmir for furthering the cause of separatism and for facilitating anti-India and pro-Pakistan entities.
“This is the first case of its type in which a terror financer has been arrested after deportation from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SIA official said.
The official said that the name of the accused person had figured in various terror financing transactions during the investigation of the case and further investigation regarding his role and involvement was being investigated by the SIA.