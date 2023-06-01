Terror Funding | SIU attaches property in Anantnag

“During the investigation in case FIR No 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, an under construction residential house belonging to terrorist associate Muhammad Ishaq Malik, son of Mohammad Saifullah of Danwathpora, Kokernag has been found used by terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,” the SIU statement said. “Accordingly, process for the attachment of the property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act and the confirmation related to the attachment of property was accorded by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.”

The statement said that people are advised not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists or terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action would be taken against anyone doing so.

It said that the SIU would continue identification and initiation of attachment and confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K.