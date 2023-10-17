Terrorism among most serious threats to world peace: NSA Doval

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, which was triggered by the former's attack from the Gaza Strip, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday underlined that terrorism was among the most serious threats to world peace.

Addressing a conclave of NSAs of India and central Asian nations in Kazakhstan, he said that irrespective of its cause, terrorism was unjustifiable.

Referring to the key issue of connectivity and economic integration with central Asian nations, Doval said that it was an area of priority for India.

At the same time though, the NSA said that it was important to ensure that connectivity initiatives were consultative, transparent, and participatory.

He said that such initiatives should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and adhere to environmental parameters, while ensuring financial viability, rather than becoming debt burdens, in an oblique reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“In this context, the absence of direct land access between Central Asia and India is an anomaly,” Doval said.