Terrorism at all time low but not over: DGP

Bandipora: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that while terrorism was at an all time low, it was not over yet.
“Terrorism is not over but declining,” Singh said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
“The number of terrorists, either locals or those from Pakistan, who are here to spread and keep terrorism alive has been low for several years,” the J&K Police chief said.
He said that the youth who were groomed and lured towards terrorism had abandoned the path of violence as they have understood that it only leads to destruction.
Singh said that with various avenues from sports to education available for the youth, they were involved in making their careers.
He said that he was happy that Police and other security forces had been successful in controlling terrorism largely and whatever remaining terrorism was left, action against that was also being taken.
Reacting to the cross-border weapon dropping and drone challenges specifically in the Jammu region, the DGP said that various counter measures were being taken on the ground.
He said that drones carrying drug consignments to AK-47 rifles, pistols, grenades, and IEDs sent from Pakistan were successfully being intercepted.
“Hundreds of such weapons and drugs in large quantities sent either via drones or by ground were recovered. Although drone activity has decreased, it was still happening and their focus was to completely control it for which measures were being taken," Singh said.
He said the Police in every region were completely involved in controlling the drug menace and taking strict action against the narcotic traders and drug smugglers.
Reacting to whether Eid prayers would be held in Eidgah or not, the DGP said that it was the divisional administration’s call to take.
He said that there were no law and order issues in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.
“Like last year, this year too is passing on peacefully,” Singh said and thanked people for maintaining peace.