Terrorism at all time low but not over: DGP

Bandipora: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that while terrorism was at an all time low, it was not over yet.

“Terrorism is not over but declining,” Singh said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

“The number of terrorists, either locals or those from Pakistan, who are here to spread and keep terrorism alive has been low for several years,” the J&K Police chief said.

He said that the youth who were groomed and lured towards terrorism had abandoned the path of violence as they have understood that it only leads to destruction.