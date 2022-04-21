Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 21: Terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation and action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Addressing the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, Shah said strong action has been taken against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and against those who had helped terrorism and were living respectfully in society.

Terrorism is the biggest curse for the society, he said, adding that if there is any country which bore the maximum brunt of terrorism, it is India.

"I have some differences with human rights organisations." Whenever there is an anti-terror action, some human rights groups come forward to raise the issue. But I strongly believe that there cannot be a bigger human rights violation than terrorism. It is the biggest form of human rights violation.