Terrorism divides, tourism unites: PM Modi in G20 meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that terrorism divides but tourism unites as it has the potential to unite people from all walks of life thereby creating a harmonious society.

He made these remarks while virtually addressing the G20 tourism ministers' meeting in Goa, saying that India's approach to tourism is based on the ancient Sanskrit verse 'Atithi Devo Bhava' which means 'Guest is God'.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said, "India's efforts in the tourism sector are centered on preserving its rich heritage while creating a world-class infrastructure for tourism."

"India is also recognising the relevance of the tourism sector for the speedy achievement of Sustainable Development Goals," he added.