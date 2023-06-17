Terrorism in J&K gasping, dying: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh Saturday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was gasping and dying.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jashn-e-Dal festival here, the J&K Police chief said, “Although Pakistani agencies want to keep terrorism alive, it is gasping and dying.”

He said that while terrorists were being pushed from across the border and some infiltration attempts had been successful, a robust anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and alert soldiers were keeping terrorism under check.

“Very few terrorists have managed to sneak in,” Singh said.