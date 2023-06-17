Terrorism in J&K gasping, dying: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh Saturday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was gasping and dying.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jashn-e-Dal festival here, the J&K Police chief said, “Although Pakistani agencies want to keep terrorism alive, it is gasping and dying.”
He said that while terrorists were being pushed from across the border and some infiltration attempts had been successful, a robust anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and alert soldiers were keeping terrorism under check.
“Very few terrorists have managed to sneak in,” Singh said.
Stating that conspiracies were being hatched to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir, he said Police would not allow them to succeed.
“Conspiracies are being hatched to keep terrorism alive here. We have foiled such designs earlier and won’t allow them to succeed,” the DGP said.
He said that while both the sides were following the ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit, there had been some infiltration attempts.
“On Friday, there were two bids – one in Rajouri-Poonch sector and another in Keran sector of Kupwara,” Singh said. “In Kupwara five heavily armed terrorists were killed while in Rajouri, they fled back.”
He said that there had been a couple of successful infiltration bids in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in recent times.
The J&K Police chief said that during the infiltration bids in Rajouri-Poonch, some dreaded terrorists from Pakistan had sneaked in.
“They targeted innocent people and security personnel at some places,” he said. “Intense operations are going on to track them and foil their conspiracies.”
Singh said that people of J&K, especially the youth, had shunned the path of violence and chosen the path of peace and development.
“Now we hardly see anybody join terror ranks,” he said.
The DGP said that the security situation was getting better and better even as the anti-national elements were hatching conspiracies to disrupt peace.
“Our resolve to thwart each conspiracy with strong hands will continue,” he said. “Education and businesses are not suffering due to law and order problems which is good for the people of J&K.” The J&K Police chief said that certain bad elements, who were “mentally sick” were targeting innocent people to disrupt the peaceful environment and expressed hope that their “mental sickness” gets cured soon.
He thanked the people, especially the youth who had fully supported and cooperated for bringing peace in J&K.
The top cop said that people of Kashmir had always whole-heartedly welcomed the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.
“On behalf of the people of J&K, we welcome devotees and all arrangements have been put in place for a smooth yatra like the previous years,” he said.
Singh said that the arrival of yatris would even further improve the atmosphere of festivities created by the tourist arrivals.
Regarding narcotics and drugs, he said that a social initiative within the society was the need of the hour and appealed to the people to come forward and help in uprooting the evil from the society. The DGP said that Dal Lake had witnessed many turbulent times during the last more than 30 years and it was time to pay back the water body for all the happy moments and celebrate the prevailing peace with it.
He urged the media fraternity to spread the message of the beauty of Dal Lake to the world.
Singh said that it was heartening to know that destination weddings were being organised here.
“It is comforting to know that Jammu and Kashmir is coming back to its glory,” he said. “Tourism and activities related to it are flourishing here, which would definitely help people in showcasing their hospitality to the world,” the top cop said.