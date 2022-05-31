Terrorism will not end in one day: EAM Jaishankar

"Our fight against terrorism, which has been going on for several years, will continue. See, terrorism will not end in one day. But, even terrorists know that the present regime is not like the previous government," Jaishankar told reporters after attending Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Vadodara.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead Kashmiri Pandit teacher Rajni Bala (36) in the Kulgam district, police said.

Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, officials had said.