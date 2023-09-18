Terrorist fires at CRPF vehicle at Khanyar

Srinagar: Police said that a terrorist opened fire at a CRPF vehicle in the Khanyar area of old Srinagar. However, no one was injured.

Police said that the terrorist fired at the bullet-proof vehicle of CRPF and fled from the spot.

“There was an attempted attack by a pistol-borne terrorist on a bullet-proof vehicle of CRPF in the Khanyar area which was repelled by alert personnel. The terrorist was chased away by the personnel, who showed wise restraint due to the potential collateral damage. No injury to life or property was reported,” Srinagar Police posted on X.