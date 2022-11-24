Terrorist handlers from Pak using encrypted messaging platforms to communicate with OGWs in J&K: SIA

The SIA statement said: “The case pertains to the handlers of terrorist and secessionist organisations sitting and operating from across the border hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of proscribed terrorist organisations operating in J&K having created new modules of OGWs for aiding, abetting, assisting, harbouring, and providing variety of logistic support to terrorist and secessionist organisations with intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K. These modules of OGWs under a well-knit criminal conspiracy have been created not only for providing variety of support to terrorist organisations but also to fight a proxy war in J&K with a larger objective of secession J&K from Union of India by waging war against the Government of India and the J&K government. The modules are in continuous touch with the handlers and members of terrorist organisations across the border. Amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms besides other software applications are being used.”

The SIA statement said that during the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

“Analysis of the data will follow and leads that emerge will become the basis for further investigation,” the statement said. “The investigation is aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in J&K by not only identifying OGWs supporting and abetting terrorism but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land.”