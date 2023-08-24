Terrorist Hideout Case | Property of accused attached in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: The property of a 'terror associate' in Bandipora that was being used as a hideout by Pakistani terrorists was attached on Thursday, Police said.

In a notice issued under the provisions of Section 2511 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Police attached the property of Mehboob-ul-Inam Shah, son of Inam-ul-Haq Shah of Nadihal, Bandipora.

“The land which was attached measured 4 marla under Khasra No 384 and is registered in the name of Salam Shah, son of Naba Shah (grandfather) of the accused under the “proceeds of terrorism" in case FIR No 112/2022 under sections 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, and 7/25 of the LA Act of Police Station Bandipora," Police said.

A Police officer of the special forces in Bandipora said that two Pakistani terrorists, Faisal and Haider, operated in the hideout which was destroyed in an IED blast in November 2022.