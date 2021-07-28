Terrorist incidents down in J&K: GoI

“Shops and business establishments, public transport, government offices, educational and health institutions etc. are functioning normally in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon-and-search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations,” the minister stated in his reply.

He added that security forces also keep a close watch on those who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them.

“The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities, to wean them away from militancy. Adequate strength of forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for augmenting the counter-insurgency grid, strengthening internal security and maintaining law and order,” Rai said.