Terrorist killed; 2 security personnel injured in Reasi encounter

Rajouri: A terrorist was killed while two security personnel, including a police cop, sustained injuries in an encounter in remote Upper Tuli village of Chassana area of Reasi district on Monday.
The terrorists, believed to be two in number, were hiding inside a house when they got trapped and an encounter broke out in Chassana of Mahore sub division of Reasi district.
According to officials, the entire area has been cordoned.
As per official sources, the security forces received information that suspicious movement took place in a tough mountainous area of Upper Tuli, falling under Chassana police station.
Tuli village, located at the extreme end of Reasi district, borders villages of Rajouri district. This entire stretch of Rajouri and Reasi districts is considered to be tough in terms of topography, dense vegetation besides absence of roads in many hamlets.
After receiving information about suspicious movement, official sources said, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation and the village was cordoned.
“The security forces cordoned a house on the suspicion that terrorists could be hiding inside it. The members of the family present inside the house, which belongs to a police official, were safely brought out after which the house was cordoned from all sides. Following it, the forces resorted to 'speculative' as well as 'challenge' fire but it brought no response from inside the house,” the official sources said.
“In the evening, when security forces were further tightening the cordon, the terrorists hiding inside the house fired at them. The security forces retaliated effectively and a gunfight broke out,” said official sources.
“During gunfight, one terrorist was neutralised by forces,” they added. “The encounter is still going on as one or two terrorists are suspected to be still hiding inside the house. Exchange of fire is going on,” the sources said.
In the fire fighting, one police cop and an army soldier too received injuries but both were stable and out of danger.
The official sources said that the encounter site was located quite far off from the road but the area domination operations launched by Indian Army and Police helped forces to react swiftly and reach the site of operation immediately after receiving information of suspicious movement.
“Another challenge before forces was to prevent any collateral loss of civilians, who could be present in the house. But all the members of the family were safely brought out of the house following which the operation was launched,” they said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, while confirming that one terrorist was eliminated, said that the encounter was going on. “Encounter started at Reasi on the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter is going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and army are on the job. One terrorist was killed so far and one police personnel was injured,” ADGP said.
Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal also confirmed killing of one terrorist and injuries to an army soldier and a police cop. “Joint operation is still in progress,” he said.