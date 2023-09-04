Terrorist killed; 2 security personnel injured in Reasi encounter

Rajouri: A terrorist was killed while two security personnel, including a police cop, sustained injuries in an encounter in remote Upper Tuli village of Chassana area of Reasi district on Monday.

The terrorists, believed to be two in number, were hiding inside a house when they got trapped and an encounter broke out in Chassana of Mahore sub division of Reasi district.

According to officials, the entire area has been cordoned.

As per official sources, the security forces received information that suspicious movement took place in a tough mountainous area of Upper Tuli, falling under Chassana police station.

Tuli village, located at the extreme end of Reasi district, borders villages of Rajouri district. This entire stretch of Rajouri and Reasi districts is considered to be tough in terms of topography, dense vegetation besides absence of roads in many hamlets.

After receiving information about suspicious movement, official sources said, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation and the village was cordoned.