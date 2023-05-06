Terrorist killed in Kunzar gunfight

Baramulla: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out in Karhama Kunzar village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, Police said.
According to Police, the killed terrorist was affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and one AK series rifle and two magazines besides other war-like store were recovered from the gunfight site.
Sharing details of the gunfight, a defence spokesman said that based on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of the 2 RR of the Army, J&K Police, 176 Bn of the CRPF, and SSB cordoned the area Saturday morning.
“Soon after the area was cordoned and contact was established, the hiding terrorists fired at the search party which was retaliated by the security forces. In the ensuing gunfight the terrorist was killed,” the defence spokesman said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the slain terrorist was planning a major strike in the area.
He said that owing to strong synergy among the security forces and intelligence agencies, the terrorists attempt was foiled.
“Ahead of G20 summit, the security forces as well as intelligence agencies are on alert. Any suspicious activity is being anticipated in time that is the reason we have been successful in killing three terrorists in last 72 hours in Baramulla district,” he said.
North Kashmir witnessed three gunfights in the last few days in which five terrorists had been killed.
On Wednesday, alert security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara district foiled an infiltration bid by killing two terrorists.
In Wanigam Payeen Kreeri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, two terrorists were killed in the wee hours during a gunfight between security forces and terrorists on Thursday.
The slain terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, son of Muhammad Rafiq Wani of Yarhol Babapora, Kulgam.