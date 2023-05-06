Terrorist killed in Kunzar gunfight

Baramulla: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight that broke out in Karhama Kunzar village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, Police said.

According to Police, the killed terrorist was affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and one AK series rifle and two magazines besides other war-like store were recovered from the gunfight site.

Sharing details of the gunfight, a defence spokesman said that based on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of the 2 RR of the Army, J&K Police, 176 Bn of the CRPF, and SSB cordoned the area Saturday morning.