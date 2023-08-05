Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; operation on

Rajouri: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forest area of Gundha in Khawas, Rajouri on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an intense gunfight was going on between security forces and terrorists trapped there. Officials said that heavy reinforcement of security forces was rushed to the area and a multi-layer cordon was laid.

Official sources said, “The encounter broke out when an operational team of J&K Police with the support of Village Defence Committee (VDC) members launched an operation in Gundha village area on receiving information of suspicious movement in the area.”

Official sources said that during the operation contact got established between the Police team and terrorists after which reinforcement of the Army, CRPF, and Police was rushed. During the encounter, a terrorist was killed, however, his body was yet to be retrieved. Official sources said heavy reinforcement was sent there, as one to two terrorists were believed to be trapped in the forest area.