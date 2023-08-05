Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; operation on

Rajouri: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forest area of Gundha in Khawas, Rajouri on Saturday.
Meanwhile, an intense gunfight was going on between security forces and terrorists trapped there. Officials said that heavy reinforcement of security forces was rushed to the area and a multi-layer cordon was laid.
Official sources said, “The encounter broke out when an operational team of J&K Police with the support of Village Defence Committee (VDC) members launched an operation in Gundha village area on receiving information of suspicious movement in the area.”
Official sources said that during the operation contact got established between the Police team and terrorists after which reinforcement of the Army, CRPF, and Police was rushed. During the encounter, a terrorist was killed, however, his body was yet to be retrieved. Official sources said heavy reinforcement was sent there, as one to two terrorists were believed to be trapped in the forest area.
“The exchange of fire between both sides is going on and an encounter is in progress,” the official sources said.
Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, “A small Police team on special operations duty in Budhal, Rajouri launched an operation on an intelligence generated by one of its members. Exchange of fire is going on.” “As per the ground feedback, a terrorist has been killed so far,” Singh said.
PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Army along with J&K Police, and CRPF in the Bariyama area of Rajouri district. Operation is in progress.” Gundha village is one of the remotest villages in the district and is located at the extreme end of district towards Reasi.