Terrorist killed on LoC

Rajouri: Army killed a terrorist while foiling an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote area of Mendhar, Poonch.

According to sources, the infiltration attempt took place on Friday night.

They said that the alert Army men deployed on the LoC in Balakote forward area in Mendhar area of Poonch picked up a suspicious movement, which was successfully intercepted.

Official sources said that the suspicious movement, which turned out to be an infiltration attempt, was successfully foiled with a terrorist getting killed.

The killed terrorist, whose identity is yet to ascertained, was gunned down at Balakote forward area and his body was retrieved during searches conducted on Saturday morning.