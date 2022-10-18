Terrorists kill 2 non-local labourers in their sleep

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in the Hermain area of Shopian on Monday night, Police said Tuesday.

According to Police, at around 11:45 pm on Monday, Police in Shopian received information about the terror crime incident at Hermain, Shopian where terrorists had lobbed a hand grenade at non-local labourers while they were sleeping in their rented accommodation.

In this terror crime incident, two outside labourers identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, Uttar Pradesh received critical splinter injuries, Police said.

It said that both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Senior Police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot and the entire area was cordoned off and a massive joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched, Police said.