Terrorists kill 2 non-local labourers in their sleep

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in the Hermain area of Shopian on Monday night, Police said Tuesday.
According to Police, at around 11:45 pm on Monday, Police in Shopian received information about the terror crime incident at Hermain, Shopian where terrorists had lobbed a hand grenade at non-local labourers while they were sleeping in their rented accommodation.
In this terror crime incident, two outside labourers identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, Uttar Pradesh received critical splinter injuries, Police said.
It said that both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
Senior Police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot and the entire area was cordoned off and a massive joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched, Police said.
It said that the investigation conducted revealed that the grenade at the accommodation of the labourers was thrown by a hybrid terrorist linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) identified as Imran Bashir Ganie of Hermain, Shopian, who was promptly arrested by Police within hours of the terror crime incident.
Apart from confessing about his involvement in the gruesome terror crime, he also led Police to arrest his terrorist accomplice, Police said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited the terror crime scene.
Sharing details regarding the incident, he said that though the actual grenade thrower terrorist and his accomplice had been arrested within hours of the incident, the main culprits who had hatched the conspiracy and got it executed including terrorist Danish and District Commander of LeT Abid would be brought to justice soon.
Kumar said that the investigation in the case was going on and based on the revelations made by the arrested terrorists and after further corroborating it with other pieces of evidence including human and technical intelligence, the hunt for other involved terrorists was on.
He said non-locals remain a soft target as they do not have security.
“We will give a befitting reply. Hardcore terrorists behind the attack will be neutralised soon,” he said. “We have carried raids at hideouts disclosed by the arrested hybrid terrorist and further investigation is going on.”
Police said that on disclosure of the arrested hybrid terrorist several raids had been conducted and during one such CASO though the contact with terrorists was established, they managed to flee from the spot.
“However, efforts are on to nab them. CASOs to nab other involved terrorists is under progress at many places,” Police said.
The attack came two days after terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat outside his house at the Chowdhary Gund village in Shopian.
Over the last year, there has been a spate of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals from other parts of the country.
At least 17 people including three Kashmiri Pandits and six non-locals have been killed by the terrorists this year.
The attacks have increased since October last year when terrorists, in a series of attacks, targeted Kashmiri Pandits and non-local workers in Kashmir.
A string of similar attacks, targeting Kashmiri Pandits and non-local workers, was also carried out by the terrorists in May this year.
As per the official records, four Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in terrorist attacks this year.
Due to the fear of attacks, around 6000 Kashmiri Pandits are not attending offices for the last five months.
They have been protesting and demanding safety and their relocation to Jammu.
Kashmiri Pandits say that the government was unmoved and unwilling to shift them.