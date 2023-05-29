Terrorists shoot civilian dead in Anantnag

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a civilian in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Monday. The civilian working at a circus mela has been identified as Deepu of Udhampur district. “#Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Soon after the incident a massive search operation was launched and reinforcements were sent to the area to nab the terrorists.

“We have launched a manhunt,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir.