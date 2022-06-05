Terrorists targeting innocent men, women and even children: LG

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the need for coordinated action and collective partnership, besides making changes in our behavior and lifestyle to tackle the impact of climate change and reducing the carbon footprint for protecting the environment and conserving Biodiversity.

“We are blessed with nature's rich resources but also confronted with multiple challenges of a fragile ecosystem which requires collective action to create a fine balance between man and nature,” said the Lt Governor.

“Climate change is a reality. We are experiencing it in the form of climate extremes, like the unprecedented heat wave and untimely heavy rainfall which are challenging and endangering the existing ecosystem. This year's theme of World Environment Day 'Only One Earth' is a reminder to the entire world that Environmental Protection or Sustainable Lifestyle is not the job of a select few, but a collective responsibility of each one of us,” added the Lt Governor.