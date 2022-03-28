Terrorists will have to pay heavy price for their actions: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the parents of martyrs SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar, who were brutally killed by terrorists. One of his brothers, an SPO will be promoted as constable in the Jammu Kashmir Police.
The Lt Governor was speaking at a commemorative event- "Aye Watan Tere Liye" organised to mark 150 years of J&K Police’s selfless service to the people. Lauding the role of police and security personnel in ensuring a safe environment for the people of J&K, the Lt Governor paid his humble tributes to the martyrs of JKP, CAPF and Army, who laid down their lives for the country.
Concrete measures have been taken by the government to discharge its responsibility toward the families of the martyrs. I want to tell their families that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terror, added the Lt Governor.
“My message is very clear. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. We have given full freedom to our security forces and we have full faith they will ensure terrorists and their associates are crushed”, the Lt Governor said.
“J&K is marching on the path of growth and prosperity, emerging as a new model of socio-economic development. Those involved in terrorist acts and anti-national activities will not be spared. Properties used for willfully harboring terrorists and furthering terrorism will be confiscated,” the Lt Governor added.
“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has realized the goal of 'Ek Rashtr, Ek Vidhaan, Ek Pradhaan, Ek Nishaan' to establish a fair and equitable society,” said the Lt Governor.
“Now, marginalised communities, deprived sections of the society who were discriminated against for decades are getting their due rights; 11,000 government jobs have been provided with complete transparency, 20,323 additional posts at various levels have been identified and sent for recruitment; one lakh 37 thousand youths are getting financial assistance to become entrepreneurs within a year; Investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore to become a reality in the next six months; Rs 600 crore budget provision for development of border villages and many more such unprecedented reforms are a testimony of the transformation taking place in J&K,” the Lt Governor further added.
He appreciated the J&K Police for spreading awareness regarding drug de-addiction and against other unlawful activities through its civic action programs, and encouraging the younger generation to be an integral part of the nation-building process.
Initiatives like Mission Youth, Choona Hai Aasman are providing opportunities to the youth to put their energies into constructive activities and shape their future by fulfilling their aspirations and dreams, he further added.
The Lt Governor called for collaborative efforts to fight narco-terrorism and bring the youth who are victims of drug abuse into the mainstream of society.
Dilbag Singh, DGP, J&K paid homage to the Police Personnel who have made supreme sacrifice while fighting with terrorists.
He also announced that all the study expenses of Moin-ud-Din, a child raised by his mother, would be borne by the Police Welfare Society. A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the Martyrs Police personnel. The Lt Governor also felicitated the winners of “Choona Hai Aasman” talent hunt. The programme- "Choona Hai Aasman- is being organised over the years by J&K Police to provide a much-needed platform to the talented and aspiring singers of the UT. The young finds of “Choona Hai Aasman” shared the stage with renowned Bollywood Singer Shaan and expressed gratitude to the Police and Security forces during the musical programme- “Aye Watan Tere Liye- A tribute to the Martyrs” at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.
Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Top Brass of J&K Police; senior Officers of UT Administration, Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC, besides family members of police personnel and large number of people were present on the occasion.