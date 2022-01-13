Testing mandatory for people entering Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: At a time when Kashmir is witnessing a sharp increase in Omicron COVID-19 cases, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) issued COVlD-l9 SOPs, guidelines for Kashmir hospitals- asking patients to undergo RAT before entering hospitals.

According to an official order issued by DHSK, which is in possession with Greater Kashmir, it said that in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across

India and detection of some cases of Omicron in Jammu and Kashmir as well, all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers are hereby enjoined upon to get COVID-19 SOPs, guidelines properly implemented in all the health care institutions falling under their administrative control.