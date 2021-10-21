Testing ramped up in J&K

Srinagar: J&K reported 87 new cases of COVID19 today, the trend unchanged over the month, even with slight increase in testing. Vaccination across J&K continued to be high paced, over 88,000 doses administered today.

In Kashmir, 74 people tested positive today. Of these, 43 were from Srinagar district only.

The other districts of J&K have been recording were low number of fresh cases, making the Capital city the mainstay of the epidemic.