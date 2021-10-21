Testing ramped up in J&K

Srinagar: J&K reported 87 new cases of COVID19 today, the trend unchanged over the month, even with slight increase in testing. Vaccination across J&K continued to be high paced, over 88,000 doses administered today.
In Kashmir, 74 people tested positive today. Of these, 43 were from Srinagar district only.
The other districts of J&K have been recording were low number of fresh cases, making the Capital city the mainstay of the epidemic.
At present Srinagar has 420 active cases, over 50 percent of the total active cases in J&K.
No death was reported due to the viral infection today, the J&K's official bulletin on the pandemic said. The bulletin also did not report any death of Mucormycosis on Thursday. The total number of deaths due to the COVID19 stayed at 4429.
The number of tests carried out in the UT today was 43498. The number was an increase of at least 8000 from the average number of tests carried out over the past one week. A health official said that the department was aggressive testing and tracking for continuing with the downward trend. The total number of tests carried out in J&K till date is 15833125.
Today, keeping up with the pace of vaccination in UT, 88835 shots were administered across 20 districts.
The data released by the Government showed the second dose vaccination was progressing well and most districts had over 50 percent of their eligible population already vaccinated with two doses.