Thanamandi CASO: Grenade recovered from bushes

Rajouri: Security forces on Wednesday recovered a hand grenade from the forest area of Manyal Gali in Thanamandi where a cordon and search operation is going on for last six days.

Officials said that a police team was conducting searches in the dense forests when the hand grenade was found in the bushes.

“From the preliminary inquiry it has come to fore

that this hand grenade is of the militant who is still hiding in this area,” they said.

Officials said that soon after recovery of the hand grenade the CASO and the manhunt for the hiding militant were further intensified.

Pertinent to mention here that the CASO was launched last Friday by the Army's 48 RR and Rajouri police in Bhangai village area of Thanamandi during which contact got established between militants and security forces and two militants got killed in the exchange of fire.

“One or maybe two militants are still hiding in the area and the operation is on to trace them,” officials said.

Additional Director General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh had said at a Press Conference on Tuesday in Rajouri that the militant group intercepted in Thanamandi was being tracked for last some days.

He had mentioned that one or maybe two militants of this group are still present in this area and were on run to save themselves.