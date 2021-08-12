Thanamandi searches enter 7th day

Rajouri: The ongoing cordon and search operation at Thanamandi entered into seventh straight day on Thursday with no fresh trace of any militant being found in the area.

The CASO is going on in Bhangai, DKG, Manyal, Mangota, Azmatabad and other villages of Thanamandi subdivision of Rajouri district.

This operation was started last Friday when security forces received “specific information” regarding presence of some militants in the area and on establishing contact with them, two militants were killed.

Search for the remaining militant(s) is still going on.

On Wednesday security forces had recovered a hand grenade from the bushes in Manyal Gali area.

Official said that teams of army and police are regularly conducting extensive searches in the area to trace the remaining militant(s).