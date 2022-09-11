The 4As strategy of J&K’s Draft Drug De-addiction Policy

Srinagar: The J&K's Draft Drug De-addiction Policy has called for the '4As strategy' to eradicate the menace of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

The policy has been drafted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir in collaboration with the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and the J&K State Aids Control Society.

The policy has been drafted at a time when the latest national report on drug abuse in J&K has set alarm bells ringing for the government as the figures indicate an increase of 35 percent in drug abuse cases in 2021 compared to the cases registered in 2020.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report revealed that 1222 cases under NDPS Act 1985 were registered in J&K in 2020, however, the number has increased to 1681 in 2021.

Earlier, in a report by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the magnitude of substance abuse in the country, J&K was placed 5th and had more than six lakh people affected by drug abuse.