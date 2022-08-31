THE FALL OF CONGRESS | Once known as the kingmaker political party, Congress witnessing the worst time in J&K’s history

This is likely to continue till Azad concludes his J&K visit on September 12. He is arriving in Jammu on September 4, where his supporters are planning a mega rally, followed by similar rallies later in Doda and Srinagar.

Since Azad lobby in Congress was very strong and vast, their departure is weakening the party further. The new JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that whosoever wants to leave can leave.

"We will rebuild our party by bringing the second line leadership forward,” he said. All India Congress Committee incharge for J&K, Rajani Patil said, “Azad's resignation and new party is part of bigger conspiracy, which will get exposed with time.” Azad sahab is levelling baseless allegations. Like the decisions in Congress are being taken by security guards and PAs of Rahul Gandhi sahab. Was Azad sahab also made Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha by the security guards,” she asked.

While the resignations on large scale are occurring in Congress, other political parties are also closely watching the developments.

There is some panic among the parties regarding possible exit of some of their leaders to join Azad.

All parties are waiting for Azad's J&K visit. There are reports that some leaders from other parties including senior ones may leave to join Azad's party. The situation will become clear during Azad's visit.