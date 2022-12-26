The Indian Express | Idea Exchange LG debunks false narrative on Kashmir killings

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the people in the rest of the country should stop seeing killings of Kashmiri Pandits on the basis of religion as people from other faiths had also been killed in Kashmir.

“Ye suchh hai ki kuchh durbhagyapurn ghatnayen hui hain aur kayi Kashmiri Pandit lakshit humlon ke shikar hue hain, lekin ek dusra paksh bhi hai. Ise dharm ke aadhaar par dekhne ki koshish desh ko band kar deni chahie. Kafi sankhya mein dusre log bhi maare gaye hain. (It is true some Kashmiri Pandits became victims of targeted killings. But there is another side too… The country should stop seeing this issue on the basis of religion. A lot of other people have also been killed,” The Indian Express reported him as saying at the Idea Exchange.

Sinha said that a false narrative was being spread over the killings.

“I want to say that people from Kashmir are also killed. There are also labourers who come from Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand during the apple season. There were two-three incidents, but a false narrative is spread,” the LG said.

“There are a few people who describe them as locals or outsiders… We shouldn’t get into this. People who are residents (domicile) believe they (labourers) have a huge role to play in J&K’s economy. They have a role in its development. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. Anybody can work in any state… and they have the right to work here. The same goes for Kashmir. There’s a majority in Kashmir who appreciate this and want other people to come and work. We also take care of them (migrants)… and push for their insurance. During the apple season, we had guidelines regarding their safety and security – financial and societal,” he said.

The LG said that the Centre had announced a rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits.

“The first phase entailed 3000 jobs and 3,000 homes. The second phase entails same number of jobs and homes. A total of 6000 homes were to be built, but only around 700 houses were completed. When I reached there in August 2020, the jobs proposed in the second phase were not filled, and there were some vacancies from the first phase too. These vacancies were voluntarily kept empty citing some technical issues. Today, I can say that all but 134 posts have been filled,” he said.