THE NEW CABINET

New Delhi, July 7: Following is the list of updated cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reshuffle on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Cabinet Ministers:
*Rajnath Singh- Minister of Defence
*Amit Shah- Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
*Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways
*Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
*Narendra Singh Tomar- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
*S Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
*Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs
*Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development
*Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce & Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
*Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Education; and Minister of SkillDevelopment and Entrepreneurship
*Pralhad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
*Narayan Tatu Rane- Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
*Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
*Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minister of Minority Affairs
*Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
*Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development Minister of Panchayati Raj
*Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation
*Ramchandra P Singh -Minister of Steel
*Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
*Pashupati Kumar Paras- Minister of Food Processing Industries
*Gajendra Shekhawat- Minister of Jal Shakti
*Kiren Rijiju- Minister of Law and Justice
*Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of Power; Minister of New and Renewable Energy
*Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
*Mansukh Mandaviya- Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
*Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
*Mahendra Nath Pandey- Minister of Heavy Industries
*Parshottam Rupala- Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
*G. Kishan Reddy- Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
*Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Ministers of State (Independent Charge):
*Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning;and Minister of State in Ministry of Corporate Affairs
*Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Ministers of State:
*Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
*Faggansingh Kulaste- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
*Prahalad Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
*Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
*Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
*V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
*Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
*Danve Raosaheb Dadarao- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
*Ramdas Athawale- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
*Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
*Sanjeev Kumar Balyan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
*Nityanand Rai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
*Pankaj Chaowdhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
*Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
*S. P. Singh Baghel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
*Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
*Sushri S Karandlaje- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
*Bhanu Pratap S Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
*Darshana V Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
*V. Muraleedharan- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
*Meenakashi Lekhi-Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
*Som Parkash- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
*Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
*Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
*Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
*Annpurna Devi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
*A. Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
*Kaushal Kishore- Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
*Ajay Bhatt- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
*B. L. Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
*Ajay Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
*Devusinh Chauhan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
*Bhagwanth Khuba- Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
*Kapil Moreshwar Patil- Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
*Sushri Pratima Bhoumik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
*Subhas Sarkar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
*Bhagwat K Karad- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
*Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
*Bharati Pravin Pawar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
*Bishweswar Tudu- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
*Shantanu Thakur- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
*Munjapara Mahendrabhai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
*John Barla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
*L. Murugan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
*Nisith Pramanik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.