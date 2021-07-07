THE NEW CABINET

Ministers of State:

*Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

*Faggansingh Kulaste- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

*Prahalad Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

*Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

*Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

*V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

*Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

*Danve Raosaheb Dadarao- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

*Ramdas Athawale- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

*Sanjeev Kumar Balyan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

*Nityanand Rai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

*Pankaj Chaowdhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

*Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

*S. P. Singh Baghel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

*Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

*Sushri S Karandlaje- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

*Bhanu Pratap S Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

*Darshana V Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

*V. Muraleedharan- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

*Meenakashi Lekhi-Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

*Som Parkash- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

*Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

*Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

*Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

*Annpurna Devi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*A. Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Kaushal Kishore- Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

*Ajay Bhatt- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

*B. L. Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

*Ajay Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

*Devusinh Chauhan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

*Bhagwanth Khuba- Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

*Kapil Moreshwar Patil- Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

*Sushri Pratima Bhoumik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Subhas Sarkar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*Bhagwat K Karad- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

*Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*Bharati Pravin Pawar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

*Bishweswar Tudu- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

*Shantanu Thakur- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

*Munjapara Mahendrabhai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

*John Barla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

*L. Murugan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

*Nisith Pramanik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.