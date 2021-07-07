Front Page

THE NEW CABINET

THE NEW CABINET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.@narendramodi/Twitter
Press Trust of India

New Delhi, July 7: Following is the list of updated cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reshuffle on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers:

*Rajnath Singh- Minister of Defence

*Amit Shah- Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

*Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways

*Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

*Narendra Singh Tomar- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

*S Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

*Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs

*Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development

*Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce & Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

*Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Education; and Minister of SkillDevelopment and Entrepreneurship

*Pralhad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

*Narayan Tatu Rane- Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

*Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

*Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minister of Minority Affairs

*Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development Minister of Panchayati Raj

*Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation

*Ramchandra P Singh -Minister of Steel

*Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

*Pashupati Kumar Paras- Minister of Food Processing Industries

*Gajendra Shekhawat- Minister of Jal Shakti

*Kiren Rijiju- Minister of Law and Justice

*Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of Power; Minister of New and Renewable Energy

*Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

*Mansukh Mandaviya- Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

*Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

*Mahendra Nath Pandey- Minister of Heavy Industries

*Parshottam Rupala- Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

*G. Kishan Reddy- Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

*Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

*Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning;and Minister of State in Ministry of Corporate Affairs

*Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Ministers of State:

*Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

*Faggansingh Kulaste- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

*Prahalad Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

*Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

*Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

*V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

*Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

*Danve Raosaheb Dadarao- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

*Ramdas Athawale- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

*Sanjeev Kumar Balyan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

*Nityanand Rai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

*Pankaj Chaowdhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

*Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

*S. P. Singh Baghel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

*Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

*Sushri S Karandlaje- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

*Bhanu Pratap S Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

*Darshana V Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

*V. Muraleedharan- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

*Meenakashi Lekhi-Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

*Som Parkash- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

*Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

*Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

*Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

*Annpurna Devi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*A. Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Kaushal Kishore- Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

*Ajay Bhatt- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

*B. L. Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

*Ajay Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

*Devusinh Chauhan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

*Bhagwanth Khuba- Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

*Kapil Moreshwar Patil- Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

*Sushri Pratima Bhoumik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

*Subhas Sarkar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*Bhagwat K Karad- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

*Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

*Bharati Pravin Pawar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

*Bishweswar Tudu- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

*Shantanu Thakur- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

*Munjapara Mahendrabhai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

*John Barla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

*L. Murugan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

*Nisith Pramanik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com