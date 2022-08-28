The return of Azad: Fear of desertions haunts political parties in J&K

Srinagar: Whatever be the final impact of return of Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K's political scene, though with a different role this time, right now the fear of desertion of leaders is looming large for the political parties here.

There is some panic among the top leadership of several non- BJP parties here following reports that a number of leaders and prominent workers from their parties are in touch with him and those close to him for joining his yet to be launched party.

Today senior Congress leader and former minister, Taj Mohiu Din, resigned from Congress to join Azad's party. A number of Congress leaders have already resigned to be with Azad. This process is going on.

There are also reports that leaders and prominent workers of other parties are also joining Azad in near future.