THE TRIUMPHANT TRINITY | Christmas in Kashmir and a story of 3 disciples

“I recently came to Kashmir for my studies. Not just me but my parents too had many inhabitions about this place. I have stayed in many cities in India but Kashmir and Kashmiris are different and welcoming,” Archana said. “The people, places and food are just amazing.”

The three friends planned to go on a Shikara ride and send out a message that Kashmir was tolerant of all religions and faiths.

“Being an outsider, when someone would talk to you about Kashmir and relate it to the grim and stressful environment, you wouldn’t dare to think of moving here. I am lucky to have made good friends here who are compassionate and loving,” Archana said. “The message of Christmas clarifies the essence and purpose of religion. Religion means joy, peace, harmony and love.”

For the three friends, not religion but humanity is the real connector.

They say that the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ is not limited to Christians.

“People of all religions, cultures, and nationalities join in the joyful celebrations,” they said. “Religion transcends the confines of time and space.”