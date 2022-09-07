There shouldn’t be inordinate delays in project execution: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat to review the implementation and progress of mega road projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the LG took stock of the status of various roads, tunnels, bridges projects under the Central sector, centrally-sponsored and J&K government sector schemes including Prime Minister's Development Package, Parvatmala, PMGSY, CRIF, NABARD, C&T Macadamisation, Pothole-free Road Programme, Bridge Programme, and Road Sector.

Emphasising dedicated focus to complete the projects within set timelines, he passed explicit directions to streamline the planning, tendering, and execution process.

“It should be ensured that there are no inordinate delays in execution of projects,” the LG said.

He directed the development of a robust system for reporting the damages and potholes on the roads so that corrective measures could be taken at the earliest.