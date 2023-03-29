There’s a vacuum that needs to be filled: CEC on J&K polls

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that the poll panel was aware that there was a "vacuum" in Jammu and Kashmir that needed to be filled.

“We are aware that there is a vacuum that needs to be filled," he said addressing a news conference convened to announce the schedule for the Karnataka assembly polls.

The CEC had recently said that assembly polls in J&K would be held keeping in mind various factors, including weather and security concerns.