Pransla (Gujarat): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack in 2019," Sinha said in a tweet.

He said: “Their valour and sacrifice for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come.”