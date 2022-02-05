Third Wave ebbing, hospitals can resume routine services now: ACS Health

Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education), Vivek Bhardwaj said that hospitals have been directed to start OPDs in full strength and resume elective surgeries wherever they had been suspended.

He said that OPDs have restarted in ‘normal manner’ in SKIMS Soura, partially in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, and in all GMC Srinagar Associated Hospitals as well.

“OPDs were never stopped in GMC Hospitals,” he said. The ACS said that the routine surgeries that had been postponed in January in some hospitals have also been resumed. “In peripheral hospitals as well, the OPDs and surgeries are going on,” he added.