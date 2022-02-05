Third Wave ebbing, hospitals can resume routine services now: ACS Health

Srinagar: With cases of COVID19 on a constant decline in J&K, the Government has instructed the hospitals in the UT to resume all the operations that had been suspended mid January.
This includes regular OPDs and elective surgeries in tertiary care hospitals.
Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education), Vivek Bhardwaj said that hospitals have been directed to start OPDs in full strength and resume elective surgeries wherever they had been suspended.
He said that OPDs have restarted in ‘normal manner’ in SKIMS Soura, partially in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, and in all GMC Srinagar Associated Hospitals as well.
“OPDs were never stopped in GMC Hospitals,” he said. The ACS said that the routine surgeries that had been postponed in January in some hospitals have also been resumed. “In peripheral hospitals as well, the OPDs and surgeries are going on,” he added.
While referring to the COVID19 situation in J&K, he said the next two weeks are projected to bring down the daily case tally “to around 200”. He said there was a sharp decline in the cumulative curve and most districts have a decreasing trend in the positivity rate.
When asked about the restrictions and the lockdown measures, he said the decisions were “precautionary” in nature and that the health care system was fully equipped even at the peak of the wave.
“We have more than 5000 beds and the occupancy was less than 500 on most days,” he said. Regarding the deaths that have increased over the past month, he said, every fatality was being reviewed and discussed while teams had been put in place for mortality assessment.
“COVID19 can be a fatal disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated or have an underlying illness.
It is happening across globe but we need to ensure the best medical facilities and we are doing that,” he said.