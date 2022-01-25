‘Third Wave Omicron-led but Delta still around’

Srinagar: Amidst the raging Omicron wave, the Delta variant, known to cause severe disease and even death, has continued to infect victims. Experts caution not to lower guard against the Virus as it could prove fatal.
Whole Genome Sequencing of 43 samples received by Kashmir in the month of January has shown that 40 per cent of the samples were infected with the Omicron variant while 37 per cent samples showed Delta variant, a senior health official while sharing the data findings said.
He said the samples had been taken for WGS in the first week of January. “The results of this lot of samples show us that Delta has not ceased to circulate because of Omicron. But definitely, its circulation has decreased,” the official said.
Estimating the circulation of Omicron to have increased to 90 per cent by now, the health official said, we never know which strain will catch us, so there is no scope of taking a chance.
Prof S Saleem Khan, Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar said Delta is circulating. “There are so many variants that are circulating at a given point of time. There is Delta and it may be contributing to deaths,” he said. He said Omicron had very high transmissibility and a majority was infected with it. Prof Khan said that the COVID19 deaths were on a rise because of the increase in infections and most fatalities are among those having co-morbidities. “In many deaths, COVID19 is just an incidental finding. When and how to attribute a death to COVID19 is still inadequately understood,” he said.
Prof Naveed Nazir Shah, Head Department of Chest Medicine said the death caused by COVID19 had decreased drastically. “In the Second Wave, when we had 4000 cases, the deaths ran into double digits. This time, it's much less,” he said. He said while the number of admissions to the Chest Disease Hospital had increased and those who were severely sick were also on the rise. “We have proposed that we carry out WGS on all of these people who are sick and admitted. We will have a better picture then as to what variant was responsible for their sickness,” he said.
Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, Community Medicine Specialist, working as In-charge of Data Analysis Section at Divisional COVID19 Control Room Kashmir said that the Wave was of Omicron but Delta continued to have its share. “If we have 5000 cases, let's assume we have two per cent share of the Delta variant – 100 cases. Delta variant has mortality associated with it and we will have deaths it causes,” he said. He said that even Omicron could cause deaths although the percentage was very less. “If one out of 100 infected with Delta lose life, in the case of Omicron, we may have one out of 1000. But look at the cases. We already have many thousands infected every day. There sure will be deaths,” he said.
The doctors have urged people not to take the Third Wave lightly and avert serious illness and fatality by staying safe. “No unnecessary interaction and COVID19 appropriate behavior is the key to protecting yourself and your families,” Prof Khan said.