‘Third Wave Omicron-led but Delta still around’

Srinagar: Amidst the raging Omicron wave, the Delta variant, known to cause severe disease and even death, has continued to infect victims. Experts caution not to lower guard against the Virus as it could prove fatal.

Whole Genome Sequencing of 43 samples received by Kashmir in the month of January has shown that 40 per cent of the samples were infected with the Omicron variant while 37 per cent samples showed Delta variant, a senior health official while sharing the data findings said.