Third Wave will peak faster by mid-Feb: Experts

Prof S Saleem Khan, Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar on the same note said that the current wave was moving towards a peak fast. “In the first wave, it took us over three months to record 1000 cases, which reduced to 25 days in the second wave.

This time, it just took 13 days,” he said. Prof Khan said the Third Wave could peak anytime between February 1 and 10 if restrictions are put in place. “It may peak even before that if there are no restrictions given the pace of rise of infections,” he said.

He said that it has been seen that lockdowns and restrictions on the mixing of people makes the waves less steep. “That way, the peak could be deferred and it could also reduce the impact on healthcare services,” he said.