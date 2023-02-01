This all-inclusive, visionary budget will give further impetus to Modi Govt’s resolve for self-reliant India, taking every section along: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Describing the Budget-2023 as all-inclusive and far-sighted, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that in a series of tweets, Amit Shah said that the Budget-2023 brought by the government would lay a strong foundation for Amritkal.

“I am confident that, taking every section along, this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Government to make a self-reliant India. I congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this,” Shah said.

He said that the target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9 was laudable.