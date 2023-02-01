This all-inclusive, visionary budget will give further impetus to Modi Govt’s resolve for self-reliant India, taking every section along: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Describing the Budget-2023 as all-inclusive and far-sighted, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that in a series of tweets, Amit Shah said that the Budget-2023 brought by the government would lay a strong foundation for Amritkal.
“I am confident that, taking every section along, this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Government to make a self-reliant India. I congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this,” Shah said.
He said that the target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9 was laudable.
“This reflects the foresight of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a New India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy,” Shah said.
He also thanked the PM Modi for giving huge tax relief to the middle and salaried class. “The increase in tax rebate from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the unprecedented change in tax slabs will provide a lot of relief to the middle class. Along with this, I also welcome the relief given to the government employees,” Shah said.
He said that the foundation of the bright future of any country was its educated and skilled young generation.
“I heartily welcome the decision to set up a National Digital Library to provide quality books to the youth. This scheme will solve children’s problems which they faced during the Corona period,” Shah said.
He said that agriculture credit had been increased to Rs 20 lakh crore in this budget.
“Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be created to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. Along with this, for the next 3 years one crore farmers will be helped to do natural farming and 10,000 Bio Input resource centers will be set up,” Shah said.
He also said that a budget provision of Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been made for the Railways, which would help in connecting remote areas.
“Along with this, the decision to revive 50 airports, heliports, advanced landing grounds in the country will increase regional air connectivity, which will give a boost to tourism,” Shah said. He said that in this budget, it had been decided to start the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana to make the country's traditional artisans and craftsmen self-reliant. “This decision will make a big difference in the lives of Vishwakarma community by enabling them to enhance the quality and market reach of their products.” Shah said.