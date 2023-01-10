This decade in agriculture, horticulture sectors belongs to J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that this decade in agriculture and horticulture sector belongs to Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Mega Fruit Plant Nursery at Chakroi in R S Pura, the LG congratulated the farmers and fruit growers on the occasion.

He said that the nursery would provide best technologies as well as true-to-type quality planting material that would reshape the horticulture sector in the area.

“It is a massive achievement that in one year a mega fruit plant nursery has been established in an area where cross border shelling was a normal thing in fields,” the LG said. “The policies through holistic development plan have laid the foundations for a sea change in J&K's economic growth.”