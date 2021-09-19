Those creating hurdles in peace will be dealt with sternly: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Stating that those creating hurdles in the path of peace in J&K will be dealt with sternly, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that no one will be allowed to mess with unity and sovereignty of country.
“No one will be allowed to mess with the unity and sovereignty of the country. We want peace and brotherhood, but we will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or those creating hurdles in the path of peace in J-K,” Sinha said during “Pedal for Peace” event organised by J&K Police here.
“J&K Police is also fighting the drug abuse and is trying to bring those youth who are abusing drugs into the mainstream,” he said. “I appeal to the youth to desist from it and channelize their energy into something good for themselves, their families, society and J-K.”
Heaping praise on J&K police, the LG said that it is not easy to maintain law and order. “It is commendable the way J&K police is working with restraint and courage, and with love towards the motherland,” he said.
“It is not an easy job to maintain law and order, fight terrorism and also work for the interests of the people,”
Sinha said J&K Police works for safeguarding the peace and sovereignty of the country and has performed its duty towards the nation despite various difficulties. “I thank you for your sacrifices and for being alert to maintain the internal security.”
Important milestones, institutions or roads, will be named after those personnel of police or other forces who have sacrificed their lives, as I also said in my speech on August 15, he said. He said in this regard decision has been taken and the process will start from September 30.
“There cannot be a much better way to honour the sacrifices of those people who have given their blood for saving J&K and the country,” he said. “Many people have sacrificed their lives and I assure that the government will take care of the health, education and basic facilities of their families and children.”
Youth are builders of new Jammu Kashmir: LG
“Sports can unite people, create hope for a better tomorrow and a brighter future. The youth who are participating today are the epitome of the power of that change and with the efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police, they are becoming champions not only in sports but in their life too”, remarked Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during the “Pedal for Peace” award ceremony at the Police Golf Course, today.
Around 1000 cyclists, including professionals, participated in the seven different categories of the “Pedal for Peace” event, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Police. The participants cycled with great enthusiasm, passing through various picturesque locations of the Srinagar city, an official statement said.
The Lt Governor lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for holding a host of youth-centric programs to engage youth in constructive activities and adopting innovative measures to promote sports and cultural activities in the UT.
“In all civic action programs organized by Jammu Kashmir Police, be it Pedal for Peace, Premier League or Jashn-e-Dal, the names may be different, but message is the same, furthering Jammu Kashmir’s peace, prosperity and brotherhood”, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that youth are the builders of the new Jammu Kashmir. They have to contribute diligently towards building a developed society, to encourage others to perform their duties, and maintain harmony among all sections of society.
“The UT administration is providing our youth countless opportunities to engage in creative & constructive activities, to channelize their energies and to promote team spirit and character building through the programs of Sports Council, Mission Youth & Jammu Kashmir Police”, he noted.
The Lt Governor also recalled the efforts of Prime Minister to promote team spirit and character building among the youth through various initiatives under the Fit India and Khelo India campaign.
“When hundreds of young boys and girls participate in sports activities, they not only indulge in healthy competition, but also emerge as ambassadors of peace, prosperity and brotherhood. It leads to the creation of a society that is free from the feeling of fear, insecurity and discrimination” he added.
Noting that a determined youth can solve any problem at hand, the Lt Governor observed that the UT government, working with the same spirit, has formulated Youth Clubs in every Panchayat so that with active cooperation of the youth, there can be rapid social and economic development of the society.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police to keep the youth away from drugs through various programs and sustained campaigns. He also complimented the tireless efforts of JKP personnel in the fight against Covid wherein they worked in close coordination with the civil administration.
Acknowledging the patience, courage, and unwavering commitment of J&K Police personnel towards their duties, the Lt Governor assured them that the UT government is fully committed to ensure healthcare, education, dignity, and all possible facilities to the police personnel’s families.
Prominent among others present on the occasion were Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Khan, Advisors to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; R. R. Swain, Special DG; S.J.M Gillani, ADGP Armed; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, besides senior officers of Civil and Police were also present.
Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI also graced the occasion.