Those creating hurdles in peace will be dealt with sternly: LG Sinha

Heaping praise on J&K police, the LG said that it is not easy to maintain law and order. “It is commendable the way J&K police is working with restraint and courage, and with love towards the motherland,” he said.

“It is not an easy job to maintain law and order, fight terrorism and also work for the interests of the people,”

Sinha said J&K Police works for safeguarding the peace and sovereignty of the country and has performed its duty towards the nation despite various difficulties. “I thank you for your sacrifices and for being alert to maintain the internal security.”

Important milestones, institutions or roads, will be named after those personnel of police or other forces who have sacrificed their lives, as I also said in my speech on August 15, he said. He said in this regard decision has been taken and the process will start from September 30.

“There cannot be a much better way to honour the sacrifices of those people who have given their blood for saving J&K and the country,” he said. “Many people have sacrificed their lives and I assure that the government will take care of the health, education and basic facilities of their families and children.”