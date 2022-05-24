Those harbouring terrorists won’t be spared: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the entire terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be dismantled which is possible only by wiping out terror sympathisers as well.
“Terrorist ecosystem needs to be dismantled. Killing only gun yielding terrorists is not the solution. Wiping out terror sympathisers, their social media warriors, people with separatist ideology, terrorist informers all need to be wiped out,” Sinha said during his visit to Sheikhpura in Budgam.
The LG said from the last over a year, security forces have had the upper hand.