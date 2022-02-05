Those questioning Delimitation panel have some other purpose: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday stated that those, who were questioning the working of the Delimitation Commission or criteria followed by it, either had not “studied the parameters or they had some other purpose.”

Dr Jitendra, who is among five Associate members of the panel along with party colleague and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma representing BJP, stated that responsible leaders should not interfere in the functioning of the constitutional body.