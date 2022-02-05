Those questioning Delimitation panel have some other purpose: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday stated that those, who were questioning the working of the Delimitation Commission or criteria followed by it, either had not “studied the parameters or they had some other purpose.”
Dr Jitendra, who is among five Associate members of the panel along with party colleague and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma representing BJP, stated that responsible leaders should not interfere in the functioning of the constitutional body.
“As far as we in the BJP are concerned, we trust the legitimacy and integrity of the delimitation commission, which has been constituted by the Election Commission of India, which is a constitutional body. They follow certain norms and parameters, which are very well laid down. There can’t be any deviation,” Dr Jitendra said, while reacting to media queries over National Conference and other parties’ objections vis-a-vis Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals.
Other three Associate members are National Conference MPs viz., Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammed Akbar Lone and Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi.
The Commission had submitted its draft proposals to its Associate members on Friday evening.
“So, I think anybody, who questions the working of the Delimitation panel or the criteria followed by it, either has not studied enough the parameters, which guide the working of Delimitation panel or they have some other purposes,” Dr Jitendra said.
“Every responsible leader should not interfere in its functioning,” he added.