‘Those unhappy with socio-economic growth trying to foment trouble in Kashmir’

“The society has to come forward. The security forces are working hard round-the-clock for the safety and security of the common people,” he said. Sinha said the administration is working on a policy that innocent people will not be touched but the guilty will not be spared.

He said the steps being taken by the government with regards to development, were for the future of the people and their children.

“So, come forward in making a new J&K, and there is need to create awareness in the society that unless there is peace, we will not be able to achieve development. It is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the citizens here as well,” he said.