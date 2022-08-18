Jammu: Notwithstanding the mainstream politicians crying foul over the assertion of J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) vis-à-vis registration and voting rights of people from outside J&K in ensuing assembly elections, the Union Territory (UT) administration has said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, Representation of People Act 1950 and 1951 is applicable. It allows ordinarily residing person to get registered in electoral rolls of UT of J&K, provided he or she gets the name deleted from the electoral roll of his or her native constituency.”

“Even prior to the abrogation of Article 370, those ordinarily residing in UT were eligible to get registered in electoral rolls. They were categorised as Non-Permanent Resident (NPR) voters. During the last Parliamentary elections there were approx 32,000 NPR voters in J&K,” they said.

“There is nothing surprising in J&K CEO’s announcement that non-locals ordinarily residing here can vote now. After abrogation of Article 370, all central laws are applicable here. According to new laws, those, who could not vote earlier due to special status, can vote now,” asserts a senior official.